6,333 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.26. 2,319,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.97. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

