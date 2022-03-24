5,709 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,895,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

