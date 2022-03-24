53,516 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Bought by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of PHDG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 155,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.