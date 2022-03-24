3,617 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,853,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 3,883,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.