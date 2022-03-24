360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 13th

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 635.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

