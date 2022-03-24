3,578 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.