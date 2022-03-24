$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $31.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $42.89 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

KNSA stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

