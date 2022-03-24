$31.54 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to announce $31.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $138.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.10 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $168.30 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $174.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEAV. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEAV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 68,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,474. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

