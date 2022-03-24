$3.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 1,406,182 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

