2,846 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

O stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,775. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

