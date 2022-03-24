22,240 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 20,894,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,197,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.