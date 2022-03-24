$212.27 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $212.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROAD. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,777. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.99.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.