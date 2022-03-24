$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.29.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.67. 2,066,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,815. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $347.80 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

