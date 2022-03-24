$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. The company had a trading volume of 727,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,744. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

