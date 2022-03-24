173,000 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,979,000 after acquiring an additional 348,668 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after buying an additional 411,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 529,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 190,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.52. 337,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,566. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.