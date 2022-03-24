157 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 157 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 137,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $23.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $703.59. 3,321,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,020. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,204.96. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

