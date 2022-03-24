1,523,809 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,523,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,807,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,506. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

