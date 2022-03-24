$100.62 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will post $100.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.22 million to $101.02 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $407.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $12,330,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 502,696 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

