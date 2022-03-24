$10.28 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to announce $10.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $10.34 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $42.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

GAMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,321. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

