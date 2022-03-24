$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. ASML reported earnings of $3.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $19.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $23.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $23.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.36. 989,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $272.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $653.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $750.06.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

