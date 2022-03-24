$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,340,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

