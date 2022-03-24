-$0.40 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,474 shares of company stock worth $52,612,131. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

