-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

VAXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxxinity stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $22.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $91,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $5,619,000.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.