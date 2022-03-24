$0.34 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.26. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE IGT opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,458,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after buying an additional 955,108 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

