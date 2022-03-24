$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.58. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of GE opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

