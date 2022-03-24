-$0.25 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,253,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,747. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $281.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

