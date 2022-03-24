-$0.25 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,253,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,747. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $281.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.