$0.13 EPS Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. Cricut reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,435,936 shares of company stock valued at $22,754,983.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,528. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

