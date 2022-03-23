Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Cap of $224,219.16

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $224,219.16 and $14.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00427516 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00103361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00106768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,211,273 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

