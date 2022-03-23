Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Shares Up 3.9%

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 1,446,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.
About Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)
