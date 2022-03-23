Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

