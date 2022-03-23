Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to “Buy”

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

CIGI stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.24. 82,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

