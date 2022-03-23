Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $14.18 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $587.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

