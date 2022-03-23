Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Sell

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past three months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.