Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 286.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ALLETE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

