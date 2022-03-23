Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will report $67.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.63 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,423. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

