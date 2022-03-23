Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will post sales of $638.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $594.00 million and the highest is $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

HLI opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

