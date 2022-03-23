Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

