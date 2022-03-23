Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

