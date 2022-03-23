Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to report $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

