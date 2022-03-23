Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to report $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,550,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,110 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 5,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

