Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enfusion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,641. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

