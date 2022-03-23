Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CIVB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

