Zacks: Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will report ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($2.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

