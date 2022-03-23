Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 501,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.