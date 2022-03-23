Zacks: Analysts Expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the lowest is $4.15 billion. HF Sinclair reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year sales of $26.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HF Sinclair.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 3,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.60.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

