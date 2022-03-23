Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will post $57.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.42 million to $58.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $237.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 1,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $843.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.