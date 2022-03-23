Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to report $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.95. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,364. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.74. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

