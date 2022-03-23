Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62. Insperity has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

