Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Exicure’s earnings. Exicure reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exicure will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exicure.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 9,616,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exicure by 48.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

