Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $750,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

CLDX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,981. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

